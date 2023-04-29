No matter how cynical the overall market is Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.78%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 27, 2023, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.22% to $25.81. During the day, the stock rose to $25.84 and sunk to $25.22 before settling in for the price of $25.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDR posted a 52-week range of $17.42-$26.26.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 140.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $289.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 11000 employees. It has generated 478,922 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,739. The stock had 6.88 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.72, operating margin was +13.20 and Pretax Margin of -1.96.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 96.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s President sold 15,995 shares at the rate of 22.21, making the entire transaction reach 355,222 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,317. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 23, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,562 for 22.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 278,881. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,693 in total.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by $0.88. This company achieved a net margin of +2.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 140.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.27.

In the same vein, EDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., EDR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.48 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.01% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.13% that was lower than 36.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.