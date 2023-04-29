No matter how cynical the overall market is ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) performance over the last week is recorded -2.85%

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.07% at $454.34, before settling in for the price of $454.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $337.00-$521.58.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $202.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $201.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $448.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $427.40.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 20433 employees. It has generated 354,573 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,906. The stock had 4.65 Receivables turnover and 0.60 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +78.29, operating margin was +4.90 and Pretax Margin of +5.51.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. ServiceNow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 90.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 22, this organization’s Chief Digital Information Ofc sold 2,613 shares at the rate of 447.18, making the entire transaction reach 1,168,481 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,752. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Chief People Officer sold 464 for 431.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,379. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,887 in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $2.04) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 7.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.00% and is forecasted to reach 11.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 15.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $284.50, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.09.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.60, a figure that is expected to reach 2.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.81% While, its Average True Range was 15.83.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.43%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.97% that was higher than 38.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.