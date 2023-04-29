Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) average volume reaches $2.13M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.10% at $69.00, before settling in for the price of $69.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTR posted a 52-week range of $67.52-$107.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 157.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $516.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $499.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.14.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. Nutrien Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 71.88% institutional ownership.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $2.62) by -$0.6. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 157.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.95 in the upcoming year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.64, and its Beta score is 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.59.

In the same vein, NTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.98, a figure that is expected to reach 1.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.11 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.74% While, its Average True Range was 1.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.73% that was higher than 31.32% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.