TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) 14-day ATR is 0.32: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) open the trading on April 27, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -12.78% to $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.34 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TCBP posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$78.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -148.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.9331, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.8874.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -316.12 and Pretax Margin of -757.25.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.74%, in contrast to 12.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for 5.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 382,963 in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -686.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -148.70% and is forecasted to reach -4.99 in the upcoming year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.17.

In the same vein, TCBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -23.09, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

[TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, TCBP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.2620.

Raw Stochastic average of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.79% that was lower than 165.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.