The key reasons why Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is -48.79% away from 52-week high?

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.34% to $153.77, before settling in for the price of $151.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $113.86-$300.29.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 34.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $39.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $162.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $181.46.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 shares at the rate of 150.72, making the entire transaction reach 1,298,287 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 381,288. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for 150.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,298,284. This particular insider is now the holder of 381,288 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.31) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.66.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

[Atlassian Corporation, TEAM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.37% While, its Average True Range was 7.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.76% that was lower than 59.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.