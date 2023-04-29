Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.82 million

As on Thursday, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.29% to $13.86, before settling in for the price of $13.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWO posted a 52-week range of $12.12-$21.84.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.56.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 65.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27, this organization’s Vice President & CRO sold 3,668 shares at the rate of 16.73, making the entire transaction reach 61,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 58,229. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 27, Company’s Vice President & COO sold 1,949 for 16.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,607. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,046 in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.80, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.45.

In the same vein, TWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.88 million was lower the volume of 1.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.90% that was lower than 29.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.