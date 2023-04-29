United Rentals Inc. (URI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $959.00K

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.63% to $357.66, before settling in for the price of $375.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URI posted a 52-week range of $230.54-$481.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 11.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $69.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $407.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $351.74.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry. United Rentals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s President & CEO sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 477.99, making the entire transaction reach 5,735,930 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 101,276. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 27, Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 13,392 for 436.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,842,415. This particular insider is now the holder of 19,229 in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $7.92) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.80% and is forecasted to reach 43.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Rentals Inc. (URI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 13.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.02, and its Beta score is 1.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.98.

In the same vein, URI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 29.75, a figure that is expected to reach 7.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 43.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

[United Rentals Inc., URI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.97% While, its Average True Range was 12.74.

Raw Stochastic average of United Rentals Inc. (URI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.03% that was lower than 39.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.