11.21% volatility in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 28, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) opened at $0.2651, higher 1.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2748 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for WGS have ranged from $0.22 to $2.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.20% at the time writing. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.32, operating margin of -178.22, and the pretax margin is -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 582. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 2,015 shares at a rate of $0.29, taking the stock ownership to the 56,205 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 5,338 for $0.31, making the entire transaction worth $1,659. This insider now owns 197,335 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) saw its 5-day average volume 3.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 137.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3709, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7463. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2856 in the near term. At $0.2976, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3204. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2508, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2280. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2160.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are currently 798,247K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 215.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 234,690 K according to its annual income of -548,980 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 61,350 K and its income totaled -308,760 K.