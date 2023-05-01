$141.66K in average volume shows that AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is heading in the right direction

On April 28, 2023, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) opened at $1.89, higher 21.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.60 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.89. Price fluctuations for APCX have ranged from $0.40 to $5.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 79.30% at the time writing. With a float of $11.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.66 million.

The firm has a total of 23 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -38.89, operating margin of -3607.56, and the pretax margin is -3618.00.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AppTech Payments Corp. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -3618.00 while generating a return on equity of -436.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99

Technical Analysis of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AppTech Payments Corp., APCX], we can find that recorded value of 0.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, AppTech Payments Corp.’s (APCX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 202.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.40.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Key Stats

Presently, the company’s annual sales total 450 K according to its annual income of -16,281 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108 K and its income totaled -4,760 K.