$149.97K in average volume shows that GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is heading in the right direction

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $5.26, up 10.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.91 and dropped to $5.1186 before settling in for the closing price of $5.01. Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has traded in a range of $4.14-$62.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 322.80%. With a float of $28.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.69 million.

In an organization with 694 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc. is 52.32%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 322.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.16 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.92. Second resistance stands at $6.31. The third major resistance level sits at $6.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.73. The third support level lies at $4.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 203.78 million has total of 40,685K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 490,071 K in contrast with the sum of 23,972 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 125,604 K and last quarter income was 12,476 K.