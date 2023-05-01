-16.44% percent quarterly performance for World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) stock priced at $22.46, down -1.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.16 and dropped to $22.16 before settling in for the closing price of $24.10. INT’s price has ranged from $19.29 to $30.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.30%. With a float of $59.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5214 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.89, operating margin of +0.36, and the pretax margin is +0.25.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of World Fuel Services Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%.

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.19 while generating a return on equity of 5.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 46.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are World Fuel Services Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

Looking closely at World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, World Fuel Services Corporation’s (INT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.39. However, in the short run, World Fuel Services Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.48. Second resistance stands at $25.32. The third major resistance level sits at $26.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.48.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.50 billion, the company has a total of 62,042K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,043 M while annual income is 114,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,878 M while its latest quarter income was 20,900 K.