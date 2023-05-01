-28.31% percent quarterly performance for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 28, 2023, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) opened at $0.09, lower -1.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.09 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Price fluctuations for AULT have ranged from $0.08 to $0.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 67.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.60% at the time writing. With a float of $309.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $313.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 615 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.67, operating margin of -32.38, and the pretax margin is -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 24,450. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 250,000 shares at a rate of $0.10, taking the stock ownership to the 51,744,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 1,014,661 for $0.09, making the entire transaction worth $95,885. This insider now owns 51,494,661 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Looking closely at Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1736. However, in the short run, Ault Alliance Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.0939. Second resistance stands at $0.0975. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0994. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0884, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0865. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0829.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

There are currently 415,747K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 38.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 134,330 K according to its annual income of -181,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,360 K and its income totaled -120,010 K.