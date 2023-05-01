28.41% percent quarterly performance for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 28, 2023, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) trading session started at the price of $4.57, that was 0.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.655 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.57. A 52-week range for HMY has been $1.93 – $4.79.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -120.80%. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.53 million.

The firm has a total of 37609 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY], we can find that recorded value of 3.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 90.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.71. The third major resistance level sits at $4.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.45.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

There are 618,072K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.87 billion. As of now, sales total 2,806 M while income totals -69,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,998 M while its last quarter net income were 77,857 K.