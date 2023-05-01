-28.70% percent quarterly performance for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is not indicative of the underlying story

On April 28, 2023, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) opened at $8.82, lower -2.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.61 before settling in for the closing price of $8.91. Price fluctuations for CHPT have ranged from $8.07 to $19.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 49.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.40% at the time writing. With a float of $327.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1650 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.87, operating margin of -73.02, and the pretax margin is -74.19.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 6,944,200. In this transaction Investor of this company sold 810,000 shares at a rate of $8.57, taking the stock ownership to the 762,713 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Investor sold 270,162 for $8.60, making the entire transaction worth $2,322,993. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -73.73 while generating a return on equity of -76.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 9.16 million, its volume of 6.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.91 in the near term. At $9.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.13.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

There are currently 350,493K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 468,090 K according to its annual income of -345,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 152,830 K and its income totaled -78,660 K.