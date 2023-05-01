3.87% volatility in Match Group Inc. (MTCH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.89, soaring 5.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.91 and dropped to $34.83 before settling in for the closing price of $34.99. Within the past 52 weeks, MTCH’s price has moved between $33.06 and $87.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 19.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.10%. With a float of $277.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 293,444. In this transaction Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of this company sold 7,110 shares at a rate of $41.27, taking the stock ownership to the 60,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $41.80, making the entire transaction worth $20,898. This insider now owns 2,478 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +11.42.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.55% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

The latest stats from [Match Group Inc., MTCH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.24 million was superior to 4.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.29. The third major resistance level sits at $39.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.44.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.77 billion based on 279,324K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,189 M and income totals 361,950 K. The company made 786,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 84,580 K in sales during its previous quarter.