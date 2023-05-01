-32.04% percent quarterly performance for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) stock priced at $22.43, up 3.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.52 and dropped to $21.17 before settling in for the closing price of $21.45. SBCF’s price has ranged from $20.66 to $36.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.90%. With a float of $60.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.85 million.

The firm has a total of 1490 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 144,245. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 4,697 shares at a rate of $30.71, taking the stock ownership to the 60,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP, Chief Banking Officer sold 8,500 for $31.88, making the entire transaction worth $270,980. This insider now owns 38,354 shares in total.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 6.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, SBCF], we can find that recorded value of 0.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s (SBCF) raw stochastic average was set at 10.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.31. The third major resistance level sits at $24.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.05.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.81 billion, the company has a total of 84,527K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 446,590 K while annual income is 106,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 144,760 K while its latest quarter income was 23,930 K.