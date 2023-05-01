4.08% volatility in Repligen Corporation (RGEN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $145.14, soaring 4.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.38 and dropped to $144.395 before settling in for the closing price of $145.15. Within the past 52 weeks, RGEN’s price has moved between $137.21 and $262.26.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 41.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.80%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.54 million.

In an organization with 2025 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.64, operating margin of +25.60, and the pretax margin is +27.34.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Repligen Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,129,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,647 shares at a rate of $200.00, taking the stock ownership to the 29,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $200.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,000,000. This insider now owns 178,265 shares in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.58) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +23.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.99% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was better than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.64.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $170.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $188.81. However, in the short run, Repligen Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $155.88. Second resistance stands at $160.12. The third major resistance level sits at $165.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $135.90.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.08 billion based on 55,644K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 801,540 K and income totals 185,960 K. The company made 186,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 48,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.