5.05% volatility in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 28, 2023, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) opened at $7.94, higher 6.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.385 and dropped to $7.8601 before settling in for the closing price of $7.84. Price fluctuations for HA have ranged from $7.44 to $18.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -0.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -63.90% at the time writing. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7218 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.25, operating margin of -7.24, and the pretax margin is -11.13.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 34,714. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $11.57, taking the stock ownership to the 83,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director sold 7,740 for $14.02, making the entire transaction worth $108,536. This insider now owns 52,340 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.36) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -53.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

The latest stats from [Hawaiian Holdings Inc., HA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was superior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.72. The third major resistance level sits at $9.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.47.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

There are currently 51,548K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 404.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,641 M according to its annual income of -240,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 731,030 K and its income totaled -71,230 K.