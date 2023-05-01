$5.19M in average volume shows that UBS Group AG (UBS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) stock priced at $20.13, down -0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.34 and dropped to $20.08 before settling in for the closing price of $20.31. UBS’s price has ranged from $13.62 to $22.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.20%.

The firm has a total of 73814 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of UBS Group AG is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 56.39%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.12% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UBS Group AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UBS Group AG, UBS], we can find that recorded value of 3.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, UBS Group AG’s (UBS) raw stochastic average was set at 56.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.48. The third major resistance level sits at $20.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.85.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 70.72 billion, the company has a total of 3,480,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,724 M while annual income is 7,629 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,579 M while its latest quarter income was 1,652 M.