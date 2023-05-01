-54.20% percent quarterly performance for Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) stock priced at $0.74, up 13.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.849 and dropped to $0.71 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. SECO’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $5.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -577.90%. With a float of $5.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 509 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2019, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Secoo Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -124.02

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.84 million, its volume of 0.42 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 257.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1361, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2664. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8606 in the near term. At $0.9243, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9996. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7216, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6463. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5826.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.90 million, the company has a total of 7,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 491,420 K while annual income is -88,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,335 M while its latest quarter income was -58,034 K.