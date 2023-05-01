-54.50% percent quarterly performance for T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $1.87, down -8.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.98. Over the past 52 weeks, IDAI has traded in a range of $1.75-$40.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.30%. With a float of $3.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.73, operating margin of -224.30, and the pretax margin is -224.15.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of T Stamp Inc. is 35.63%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$2. This company achieved a net margin of -224.54 while generating a return on equity of -453.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T Stamp Inc. (IDAI)

Looking closely at T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, T Stamp Inc.’s (IDAI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 396.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 199.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7843, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3722. However, in the short run, T Stamp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9867. Second resistance stands at $2.1533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4467.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.30 million has total of 5,123K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,390 K in contrast with the sum of -12,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 510 K and last quarter income was -4,040 K.