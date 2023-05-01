$656.99K in average volume shows that Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) stock priced at $2.47, up 5.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.36 before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. IMPP’s price has ranged from $2.26 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 999.30%. With a float of $16.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.64, operating margin of +30.74, and the pretax margin is +30.42.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.42%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +30.42 while generating a return on equity of 15.60.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 999.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.58 million, its volume of 0.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.77 in the near term. At $2.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 41.00 million, the company has a total of 12,979K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 97,020 K while annual income is 29,510 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 37,910 K while its latest quarter income was 13,760 K.