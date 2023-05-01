$7.03M in average volume shows that Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is heading in the right direction

On April 28, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) opened at $1.12, higher 3.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Price fluctuations for CANO have ranged from $0.76 to $9.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -794.90% at the time writing. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of -2.94, and the pretax margin is -15.56.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 30,067. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 23,591 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 802,570 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -7.57 while generating a return on equity of -72.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -794.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

The latest stats from [Cano Health Inc., CANO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.01 million was inferior to 7.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3104, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3972. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0733. The third support level lies at $1.0467 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are currently 528,179K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 591.60 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,739 M according to its annual income of -207,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 680,180 K and its income totaled -148,370 K.