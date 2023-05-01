A look at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $72.97, down -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.035 and dropped to $71.115 before settling in for the closing price of $72.82. Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has traded in a range of $63.20-$89.85.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -1.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.20%. With a float of $89.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.15, operating margin of +17.09, and the pretax margin is +14.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 100.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 412,700. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $82.54, taking the stock ownership to the 73,811 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, GC and Secretary sold 12,214 for $81.67, making the entire transaction worth $997,517. This insider now owns 149,147 shares in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.46 while generating a return on equity of 10.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.13% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 185.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Looking closely at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s (ACHC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.81. However, in the short run, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.18. Second resistance stands at $74.07. The third major resistance level sits at $75.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.34.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.70 billion has total of 92,055K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,610 M in contrast with the sum of 273,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 675,300 K and last quarter income was 61,120 K.