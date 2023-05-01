A look at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s (PRCT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) stock priced at $26.78, up 13.82% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.44 and dropped to $26.05 before settling in for the closing price of $26.70. PRCT’s price has ranged from $25.29 to $52.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.20%. With a float of $42.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.77 million.

The firm has a total of 428 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.44, operating margin of -107.61, and the pretax margin is -116.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 772,515. In this transaction EVP, Chief Comm. Officer of this company sold 21,930 shares at a rate of $35.23, taking the stock ownership to the 31,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President, CEO sold 5,335 for $31.84, making the entire transaction worth $169,866. This insider now owns 155,791 shares in total.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -116.18 while generating a return on equity of -37.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, PRCT], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation’s (PRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.68. The third major resistance level sits at $37.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.76.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.20 billion, the company has a total of 45,039K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,010 K while annual income is -87,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,780 K while its latest quarter income was -28,170 K.