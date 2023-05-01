A major move is in the offing as American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) market cap hits 8.41 billion

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $12.94, up 5.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.70 and dropped to $12.85 before settling in for the closing price of $12.88. Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has traded in a range of $11.65-$19.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.30%. With a float of $642.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 129700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of +3.68, and the pretax margin is +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 150,007. In this transaction EVP Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 9,954 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 78,210 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s EVP Chief Operating Officer sold 74,614 for $16.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,195,727. This insider now owns 398,371 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Looking closely at American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL), its last 5-days average volume was 37.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 26.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.29. However, in the short run, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.94. Second resistance stands at $14.25. The third major resistance level sits at $14.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.24.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.41 billion has total of 652,817K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,971 M in contrast with the sum of 127,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,188 M and last quarter income was 803,000 K.