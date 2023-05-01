Search
A major move is in the offing as NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) market cap hits 41.87 billion

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $161.00, up 1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $163.82 and dropped to $159.525 before settling in for the closing price of $161.19. Over the past 52 weeks, NXPI has traded in a range of $132.08-$198.28.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.50%. With a float of $258.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.66 million.

The firm has a total of 34500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.05, operating margin of +28.68, and the pretax margin is +25.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.6) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.11 while generating a return on equity of 39.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.87% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NXP Semiconductors N.V., NXPI], we can find that recorded value of 2.54 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.26.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $165.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $166.66. The third major resistance level sits at $169.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $156.61.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.87 billion has total of 259,735K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,205 M in contrast with the sum of 2,787 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,312 M and last quarter income was 722,000 K.

