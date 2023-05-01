A major move is in the offing as Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) market cap hits 3.50 million

A new trading day began on April 28, 2023, with Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) stock priced at $1.28, up 41.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. TIRX’s price has ranged from $1.00 to $6.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -60.00%. With a float of $1.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 30 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -346.48 while generating a return on equity of -12.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 23.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77

Technical Analysis of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 91320.0, its volume of 0.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s (TIRX) raw stochastic average was set at 23.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4107, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5934. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1467 in the near term. At $2.6633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.1567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6433. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1267.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.50 million, the company has a total of 2,787K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,350 K while annual income is -4,680 K.