A major move is in the offing as Wabash National Corporation (WNC) market cap hits 1.24 billion

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $25.88, plunging -1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.498 and dropped to $25.5823 before settling in for the closing price of $25.99. Within the past 52 weeks, WNC’s price has moved between $12.81 and $30.10.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.10%. With a float of $47.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.77 million.

The firm has a total of 6900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.09, operating margin of +6.49, and the pretax margin is +5.85.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Wabash National Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 1,126,574. In this transaction SVP, Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 41,327 shares at a rate of $27.26, taking the stock ownership to the 59,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s SVP and CFO sold 36,020 for $27.19, making the entire transaction worth $979,384. This insider now owns 81,474 shares in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.56. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 31.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Wabash National Corporation, WNC], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.83. The third major resistance level sits at $27.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.42.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.24 billion based on 47,480K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,502 M and income totals 112,260 K. The company made 657,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.