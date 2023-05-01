A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is expecting 13.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $69.46, plunging -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.23 and dropped to $68.01 before settling in for the closing price of $68.56. Within the past 52 weeks, AOS’s price has moved between $46.58 and $71.87.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 4.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -49.90%. With a float of $123.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.31, operating margin of +17.44, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of A. O. Smith Corporation is 0.81%, while institutional ownership is 98.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 267,540. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $66.89, taking the stock ownership to the 11,425 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Senior VP, CTO sold 12,283 for $67.31, making the entire transaction worth $826,817. This insider now owns 11,412 shares in total.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +6.28 while generating a return on equity of 13.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Trading Performance Indicators

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 2.18 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, A. O. Smith Corporation’s (AOS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.68 in the near term. At $71.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.24.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.35 billion based on 150,879K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,754 M and income totals 235,700 K. The company made 936,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -120,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.