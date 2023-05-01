Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) kicked off at the price of $1.05: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 28, 2023, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) trading session started at the price of $0.91, that was 46.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.7704 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. A 52-week range for ATXG has been $0.71 – $656.54.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 18.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 102.10%. With a float of $33.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 126 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.26, operating margin of -0.45, and the pretax margin is +0.80.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Addentax Group Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Addentax Group Corp. is 5.74%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +0.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Addentax Group Corp.’s (ATXG) raw stochastic average was set at 22.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 173.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1432 in the near term. At $1.2364, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4228. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8636, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6772. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5840.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Key Stats

There are 35,455K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.40 million. As of now, sales total 12,690 K while income totals 80 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,120 K while its last quarter net income were -80 K.