Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) 20 Days SMA touches -2.43%: The odds favor the bear

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $87.02, up 2.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.75 and dropped to $86.44 before settling in for the closing price of $87.44. Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has traded in a range of $54.57-$109.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 35.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -67.30%. With a float of $1.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.03, operating margin of +6.84, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 1,185,625. In this transaction EVP & CSO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $94.85, taking the stock ownership to the 95,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 30,000 for $91.39, making the entire transaction worth $2,741,607. This insider now owns 1,516,945 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.21% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Looking closely at Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days average volume was 48.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 59.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.25.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 69.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.83. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.60. Second resistance stands at $91.83. The third major resistance level sits at $93.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.98.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 140.73 billion has total of 1,609,406K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,601 M in contrast with the sum of 1,320 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,599 M and last quarter income was 21,000 K.