Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) last year’s performance of -52.47% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Markets

On April 28, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) opened at $0.39, lower -1.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.40 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for UAVS have ranged from $0.30 to $0.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 70.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.60% at the time writing. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.47 million.

The firm has a total of 92 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.81, operating margin of -118.30, and the pretax margin is -305.08.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -305.08 while generating a return on equity of -97.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., UAVS], we can find that recorded value of 1.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 31.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4151, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4904. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4020. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4110. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3820, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3710. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3620.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are currently 91,071K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,090 K according to its annual income of -58,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,470 K and its income totaled -46,720 K.

Newsletter

 

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 769,910 K

Shaun Noe -
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $33.19, up 1.95% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) market cap hits 401.76 billion

Sana Meer -
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $136.56, soaring 0.87% from the previous...
Read more

Exelon Corporation (EXC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.13% last month.

Steve Mayer -
April 28, 2023, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) trading session started at the price of $42.78, that was -0.79% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

