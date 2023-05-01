Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) average volume reaches $1.91M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 28, 2023, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) trading session started at the price of $1.00, that was -6.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0108 and dropped to $0.96 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. A 52-week range for CYTO has been $0.90 – $19.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.70%. With a float of $1.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3526.86, operating margin of -25094.04, and the pretax margin is -27188.48.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -27222.33 while generating a return on equity of -115.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -27.49

Technical Analysis of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)

Looking closely at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CYTO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 337.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 176.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6052, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.0943. However, in the short run, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9939. Second resistance stands at $1.0277. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0447. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9431, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9261. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8923.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Key Stats

There are 1,169K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.20 million. As of now, sales total 70 K while income totals -19,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,691 K.