Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) kicked off at the price of $3.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Markets

April 28, 2023, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) trading session started at the price of $2.91, that was 17.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.52 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. A 52-week range for ATUS has been $2.63 – $13.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.00%. With a float of $205.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.39, operating margin of +20.03, and the pretax margin is +5.36.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altice USA Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 315,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,560 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,323,925 shares.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.02.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Looking closely at Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 29.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. However, in the short run, Altice USA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.49.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

There are 456,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.60 billion. As of now, sales total 9,648 M while income totals 194,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,369 M while its last quarter net income were -193,110 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 20 Days SMA touches 3.69%: The odds favor the bear

Sana Meer -
Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $58.89, up 3.73% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Can Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) hike of 32.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.23, soaring 5.50% from the previous trading...
Read more

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) soared 0.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
On April 28, 2023, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) opened at $488.69, higher 0.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.