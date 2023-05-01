Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) kicked off at the price of $3.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

April 28, 2023, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) trading session started at the price of $2.91, that was 17.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.52 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.98. A 52-week range for ATUS has been $2.63 – $13.17.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 0.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.00%. With a float of $205.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.39, operating margin of +20.03, and the pretax margin is +5.36.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altice USA Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 315,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,560 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,323,925 shares.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.02.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Looking closely at Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS), its last 5-days average volume was 6.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 29.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. However, in the short run, Altice USA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.92. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.49.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

There are 456,069K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.60 billion. As of now, sales total 9,648 M while income totals 194,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,369 M while its last quarter net income were -193,110 K.