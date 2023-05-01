AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) 20 Days SMA touches 5.85%: The odds favor the bear

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.73, soaring 8.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.818 and dropped to $1.63 before settling in for the closing price of $1.60. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTD’s price has moved between $1.44 and $25.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.60%. With a float of $10.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 39 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.86, operating margin of +137.26, and the pretax margin is +135.86.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +111.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Trading Performance Indicators

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.58

Technical Analysis of AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, AMTD IDEA Group’s (AMTD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6092, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4289.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 302.10 million based on 122,806K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 175,190 K and income totals 141,750 K. The company made 430,149 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 410,629 K in sales during its previous quarter.