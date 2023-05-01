Amyris Inc. (AMRS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -40.75% last month.

On April 28, 2023, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) opened at $0.80, higher 5.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8292 and dropped to $0.7692 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Price fluctuations for AMRS have ranged from $0.70 to $4.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 16.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.30% at the time writing. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1598 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.09, operating margin of -219.63, and the pretax margin is -199.60.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 284,305. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company sold 231,368 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 612,546 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director sold 200,000 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $700,000. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -195.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amyris Inc. (AMRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) saw its 5-day average volume 5.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1735, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0281. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8415 in the near term. At $0.8653, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9015. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7815, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7453. The third support level lies at $0.7215 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

There are currently 366,686K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 284.56 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 269,850 K according to its annual income of -528,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 75,800 K and its income totaled -149,800 K.