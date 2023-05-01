AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) soared 0.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 28, 2023, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) trading session started at the price of $26.51, that was 0.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.68 and dropped to $26.19 before settling in for the closing price of $26.45. A 52-week range for AU has been $11.94 – $28.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -52.30%. With a float of $413.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 32594 workers is very important to gauge.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

The latest stats from [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.62 million was inferior to 3.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 86.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.97. The third major resistance level sits at $27.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.80.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

There are 418,600K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.40 billion. As of now, sales total 4,501 M while income totals 297,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 986,000 K while its last quarter net income were 153,000 K.