ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.2 million

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $5.11, up 0.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.18 and dropped to $5.08 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has traded in a range of $4.38-$7.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.20%. With a float of $127.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.59 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 194,313. In this transaction Co-CEO and President of this company sold 33,378 shares at a rate of $5.82, taking the stock ownership to the 193,476 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Looking closely at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.16. Second resistance stands at $5.22. The third major resistance level sits at $5.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 979.71 million has total of 195,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 228,430 K in contrast with the sum of -229,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 77,530 K and last quarter income was 39,410 K.