Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) average volume reaches $652.14K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 28, 2023, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) trading session started at the price of $0.2226, that was -3.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2493 and dropped to $0.2111 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. A 52-week range for ASTI has been $0.20 – $18.01.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.00%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.55 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., ASTI], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4212, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9750. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2498. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2687. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2880. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2116, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1923. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1734.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

There are 36,929K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.90 million. As of now, sales total 1,220 K while income totals -19,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -5,230 K.