ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) 20 Days SMA touches -7.20%: The odds favor the bear

April 28, 2023, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) trading session started at the price of $6.82, that was 1.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.86 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $6.78. A 52-week range for ASX has been $4.45 – $7.97.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.90%.

The firm has a total of 97198 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.52, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +12.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX], we can find that recorded value of 4.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.93. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.68.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

There are 2,183,621K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 14.36 billion. As of now, sales total 21,831 M while income totals 2,001 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,016 M while its last quarter net income were 422,380 K.