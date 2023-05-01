Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.83%

April 28, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) trading session started at the price of $0.595, that was 0.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6088 and dropped to $0.5863 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. A 52-week range for ACB has been $0.56 – $3.20.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 65.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -95.30%. With a float of $299.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1338 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) saw its 5-day average volume 3.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7220, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1230. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6104 in the near term. At $0.6209, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6329. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5879, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5759. The third support level lies at $0.5654 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are 348,481K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 271.90 million. As of now, sales total 174,880 K while income totals -1,357 M. Its latest quarter income was 45,480 K while its last quarter net income were -48,210 K.