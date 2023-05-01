Search
Shaun Noe
BAC (Bank of America Corporation) climbed 1.35 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $28.53, up 1.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.43 and dropped to $28.51 before settling in for the closing price of $28.89. Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has traded in a range of $26.32-$38.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.80%. With a float of $7.92 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.09 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 217000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,600,411. In this transaction Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of this company sold 105,054 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 319,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 for $35.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,712,137. This insider now owns 214,747 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 556.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 55.75 million, its volume of 40.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.64 in the near term. At $29.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.80.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 231.10 billion has total of 8,003,839K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 115,053 M in contrast with the sum of 27,528 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40,465 M and last quarter income was 8,161 M.

Newsletter

 

4.33% volatility in Chewy Inc. (CHWY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.02, plunging -1.46% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) average volume reaches $652.14K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
April 28, 2023, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) trading session started at the price of $0.2226, that was -3.75% drop from the session...
Read more

Investors must take note of Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) performance last week, which was -0.38%.

Steve Mayer -
On April 28, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) opened at $22.52, higher 3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

