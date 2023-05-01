Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -63.48%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1198, plunging -7.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1366 and dropped to $0.1001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Within the past 52 weeks, BBBY’s price has moved between $0.11 and $30.00.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -8.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -269.00%. With a float of $465.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $466.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 for $21.17, making the entire transaction worth $105,845,055. This insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Latest Financial update

As on 11/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$2.23) by -$1.42. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.21, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) saw its 5-day average volume 324.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 121.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 386.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 282.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8412, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.3110. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1292 in the near term. At $0.1511, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1657. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0927, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0781. The third support level lies at $0.0562 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 54.50 million based on 428,099K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,868 M and income totals -559,620 K. The company made 1,259 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -392,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.