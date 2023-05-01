California Water Service Group (CWT) kicked off at the price of $56.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $56.49, down -1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.76 and dropped to $55.87 before settling in for the closing price of $56.77. Over the past 52 weeks, CWT has traded in a range of $48.46-$66.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -222.30%. With a float of $54.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1225 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.29, operating margin of +15.47, and the pretax margin is +12.01.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of California Water Service Group is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 30,433. In this transaction Director of this company sold 469 shares at a rate of $64.89, taking the stock ownership to the 28,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Director sold 1,529 for $62.92, making the entire transaction worth $96,205. This insider now owns 29,105 shares in total.

California Water Service Group (CWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.34 while generating a return on equity of 7.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.70% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at California Water Service Group’s (CWT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of California Water Service Group (CWT)

Looking closely at California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, California Water Service Group’s (CWT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.42. However, in the short run, California Water Service Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.60. Second resistance stands at $57.13. The third major resistance level sits at $57.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.18 billion has total of 55,991K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 846,430 K in contrast with the sum of 96,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 200,940 K and last quarter income was 19,570 K.