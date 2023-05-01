Can ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) drop of -4.03% in a week be considered a lucky break?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.18, plunging -2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.38 and dropped to $12.15 before settling in for the closing price of $12.64. Within the past 52 weeks, ING’s price has moved between $8.14 and $14.72.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -8.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -17.40%. With a float of $3.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.73 billion.

In an organization with 60778 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.12 and is forecasted to reach 1.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 37.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.32. However, in the short run, ING Groep N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.46. Second resistance stands at $12.53. The third major resistance level sits at $12.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.07. The third support level lies at $12.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.53 billion based on 3,726,540K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,568 M and income totals 12,776 M. The company made 4,971 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,112 M in sales during its previous quarter.