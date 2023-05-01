Can Kronos Bio Inc.’s (KRON) hike of 23.13% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) kicked off on April 28, 2023, at the price of $1.47, up 10.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.67 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. Over the past 52 weeks, KRON has traded in a range of $1.20-$5.74.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.10%. With a float of $48.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97 employees.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kronos Bio Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 17,621. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer & VP of this company sold 10,153 shares at a rate of $1.74, taking the stock ownership to the 355,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 9,026 for $1.74, making the entire transaction worth $15,665. This insider now owns 355,719 shares in total.

Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -45.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kronos Bio Inc.’s (KRON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Kronos Bio Inc.’s (KRON) raw stochastic average was set at 27.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5149, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7180. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7233 in the near term. At $1.7967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3967. The third support level lies at $1.3233 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 85.90 million has total of 57,630K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -133,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -31,782 K.