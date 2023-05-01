Can Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) drop of -2.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

April 28, 2023, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) trading session started at the price of $91.53, that was -5.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.68 and dropped to $88.55 before settling in for the closing price of $95.09. A 52-week range for SONY has been $61.72 – $95.70.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 7.60%. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.23 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.46, operating margin of +11.22, and the pretax margin is +11.03.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.46) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +8.89 while generating a return on equity of 13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.90% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $91.38 in the near term. At $93.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.84. The third support level lies at $85.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Key Stats

There are 1,233,982K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 118.60 billion. As of now, sales total 88,301 M while income totals 7,851 M. Its latest quarter income was 24,232 M while its last quarter net income were 2,320 M.