Can Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) hike of 32.18% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.23, soaring 5.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.315 and dropped to $2.205 before settling in for the closing price of $2.18. Within the past 52 weeks, TIO’s price has moved between $0.41 and $2.21.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 51.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.40%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 797 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.54, operating margin of -7.98, and the pretax margin is -7.12.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tingo Group Inc. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -6.41.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.34 in the near term. At $2.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. The third support level lies at $2.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 356.89 million based on 163,727K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 146,040 K and income totals -47,070 K. The company made 110,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.