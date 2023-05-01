Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) average volume reaches $436.08K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) on April 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $209.02, plunging -0.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $221.115 and dropped to $208.84 before settling in for the closing price of $217.65. Within the past 52 weeks, CSL’s price has moved between $203.65 and $318.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 142.00%. With a float of $50.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.61, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +18.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carlisle Companies Incorporated is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 2,054,922. In this transaction VP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,111 shares at a rate of $253.35, taking the stock ownership to the 30,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s CEO & President sold 7,272 for $315.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,290,753. This insider now owns 119,582 shares in total.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.62) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +13.99 while generating a return on equity of 32.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 31.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.59, a number that is poised to hit 5.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Looking closely at Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.03.

During the past 100 days, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s (CSL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $231.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $258.57. However, in the short run, Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $221.70. Second resistance stands at $227.54. The third major resistance level sits at $233.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $209.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $197.15.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.12 billion based on 51,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,592 M and income totals 921,800 K. The company made 1,455 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 172,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.